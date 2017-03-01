REVEALED: This is why MUDAVADI was forced to surrender NASA to RAILA and the rest

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Even as the uncertainty still hovers over the National Super Alliance (NASA) on the choice of the flag bearer, it has now emerged that the principals are treading carefully and are cautious not to make a mistake of a lifetime.





Sources within the coalition have intimated that the principals do not trust each other. So deep is the suspicion and mistrust among the Opposition leaders that the earlier talks almost aborted the formation of NASA.





Sources have revealed that before they agreed to join NASA, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, asked Amani National Congress Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to surrender the NASA coalition outfit after he had registered it under his name.





The leaders cited the risk of being ejected from the party in the event of a fallout since Mudavadi enjoyed ownership rights.





The Kenyan DAILY POST