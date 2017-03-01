REVEALED: NYENZE was sent by KALONZO to say he will walk out of NASA if not given ticket

A prominent Wiper Democratic Movement MP has claimed that Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, had the blessings of his Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, when he said Wiper party will bolt out of the National Super Alliance if (Kalonzo) is not named the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





According to the MP, Nyenze and Kalonzo had a long meeting in a Nairobi hotel where Kalonzo told him to address a press conference and declare that the NASA presidential candidate must be him.





“If it is not Kalonzo, that will be the end of NASA,” Nyenze said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings.





“It (NASA) could change into something like Nyanza Super Alliance, because we will pull out," he added.





Following his remarks, Nyenze has faced a backlash from NASA supporters who accused him of being used by the Jubilee government to destroy NASA from within.





Kalonzo did not respond to calls and texts requesting comments from Nyenze’s statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST