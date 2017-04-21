REVEALED! The LADY who had S£X with WETANGULA as his guards waited in the cold.

SIR PETER KARANJA , 08:17

Friday, 21 April 2017-The lady at the centre of Wetangula’s marital problems with his Kikuyu wife Ann Waceke has been revealed.

 Sela Masilikani, who previously worked at Wetangula’s law firm as a secretary, has been warming up the Senator’s bed.

 According to snoops, on April 11th, Wetangula ordered  his bodyguards to wait for him at a petrol station in  Lang’ata and then took a taxi to a hotel where he met Sela and spent the night with her exchanging fluids.

 His bodyguards were waiting  for him in the cold  until morning as he enjoyed s3x escapades with the lady.

 Sela is said to have had an altercation with Wetangula’s wife after she started sending her abusive text messages.

 She is at the centre of Wetangula’s marital problems with his Kikuyu wife, Ann Waceke.

 The lady has also been linked to s3x scandals with 3 MPs in the current Parliament.

 We understand that Sela works in the  account department in Parliament, a job that Wetangula secured for her.

 “An MP from Ukambani is a regular at her Lang’ata house”. A source whispered.
Here’s a photo of Sela Masilikani, Wetangula’s secret squeeze, who is ruining his marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno