REVEALED! The LADY who had S£X with WETANGULA as his guards waited in the cold.

Friday, 21 April 2017

-The lady at the centre of Wetangula’s marital problems with his Kikuyu wife Ann Waceke has been revealed.





Sela Masilikani, who previously worked at Wetangula’s law firm as a secretary, has been warming up the Senator’s bed.





According to snoops, on April 11th, Wetangula ordered his bodyguards to wait for him at a petrol station in Lang’ata and then took a taxi to a hotel where he met Sela and spent the night with her exchanging fluids.





His bodyguards were waiting for him in the cold until morning as he enjoyed s3x escapades with the lady.





Sela is said to have had an altercation with Wetangula’s wife after she started sending her abusive text messages.





She is at the centre of Wetangula’s marital problems with his Kikuyu wife, Ann Waceke.





The lady has also been linked to s3x scandals with 3 MPs in the current Parliament.





We understand that Sela works in the account department in Parliament, a job that Wetangula secured for her.





“An MP from Ukambani is a regular at her Lang’ata house”.

A source whispered.





Here’s a photo of Sela Masilikani, Wetangula’s secret squeeze, who is ruining his marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST