How UHURU/RUTO embarrassed men who are campaigning for them in NYAMIRA.

Wednesday April 26, 2017- Jubilee Party primaries in Kisii and Nyamira counties have been termed as shambolic nominations after die hard Jubilee Party aspirants were locked from participating in the nominations.





The aspirants led by Nyamira gubernatorial aspirant, Tony Mochama, and his senatorial counterpart, Timothy Rioba, were locked from the nominations and their challengers issued with direct Jubilee Party tickets.





Kisii senator, Chris Obure, was among mutants and agents of servitude who issued direct tickets to Mochama and Rioba’s challengers against the wishes of the electorate.





In Nyamira gubernatorial race, Obure gave gubernatorial aspirant, Walter Nyambati a direct ticket while senatorial aspirant, Joseph Kiangoi was issued with a direct JP ticket to vie in August.





Mochama and Rioba have been drumming support for President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s re-election for over one year when Nyambati and Kiangoi were sleeping with their wives in Nairobi.





In Nyamira, Rioba was the only candidate who organized a Jubilee Party road show to drum support for Uhuru’s re-election in August.





Kiangoi and Nyambati, who are on their sunset days, were busy having boardroom meetings in Nairobi as Rioba and Mochama popularized Uhuru and Jubilee in an area perceived to be opposition bastion.



