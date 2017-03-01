REDSUN gets cozy with sultry S3XY singer, VIVIAN, and people are talking! Watch VIDEO

S3xy Sultry singer, Vivian, recently left tongues wagging after photos of her getting cozy with veteran Kenyan dancehall star, Redsun, emerged online.





While people thought Vivian had charmed the ‘Badder than Most’ hit maker, the two were only working on new song.





The song dubbed ‘Attention’ is a genuine banger with Redsan’s heavy ragga flow and Vivian’s mellow voice.





The audio was recorded at Main Switch and video directed by Philip Makanda (Main Switch Studios) with BOSS of M.O.G credited as song writer.

Watch the vidoe below.



