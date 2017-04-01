RED ALERT: AL SHABAAB terrorists return home and could be planning major attacks

Security agencies are on high alert following revelations that a large number of Al Shabaab fighters of Kenyan origin were returning home from Somalia.





Police reports indicate the terrorists were fleeing from Somalia following sustained attacks by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who are fighting alongside AMISOM.





The police noted that some of the most wanted terrorists have already made contact with their relatives seeking safe passage as they plan an escape from the frontline in Somalia.





Some of the Kenyan Al Shabaab fighters are also said to be fleeing Somalia for fear of being executed by the terrorists on allegations of spying on them for the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Already, three Kenyan fighters within Al Shabaab’s ranks have been executed on suspicion of spying for KDF.





The police have asked Kenyans to be extra vigilant and report suspicious characters to the authorities.





