Recruitment in Nairobi Hospital, Kenya

The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.

The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Audio Visual Technician

Ref: AVT/04/17

Reporting to the Convention Centre Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following among others:

· Setting up, operating, and troubleshooting all audio visual equipment/projection/lighting/conferencing equipment, devices and systems in the meeting rooms and amphitheatre.

· Assisting with support for video/audio conferencing problems and investigating faults and recommending further actions to rectify.

· Proactively maintaining and reporting to ensure all audio visual equipment is always of the highest standard and functioning correctly.

· Ensuring the rooms are presentable, tidy, safe and hazard free and all cables are secured.

· Cleaning of the equipment and ensuring proper storage.

· Compressing and digitalising audio and video data.

· Ensuring the safe storage and integrity of data.

· Maintaining inventory of equipment.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· Preferably qualified to degree level in a relevant technical discipline.

· Minimum of 2 years practical experience in an audio visual or IT/Communications environment.

· Service culture and customer focus.

· Flexibility in working hours.





Store Assistant

Ref: SA/04/17

Reporting to the Stores Controller, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:

· Receiving, storing and issuing goods to all internal sub stores and users and keeping proper records of all transactions.

· Periodically running items below re-order level report and raising timely purchase requisition orders.

· Coordinating material receiving from external suppliers.

· Inspecting and verifying material items received from suppliers against purchase order specification and supplier delivery documents.

· Transferring material commodities to respective storage shelves whilst ensuring proper handling, shelving and coding of materials

· Maintaining the First Expiry First Out (FEFO) system for storage and issuance of items.

· Participating in carrying out daily, quarterly and random stock takes.

· Ensuring that any stock variances are thoroughly investigated, documented and resolved in a timely manner.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· Degree in business or technical subject from a recognised University.

· Candidates with a Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies in addition to a University degree will be preferred.

· 1 year relevant work experience.

· Computer literate with working knowledge of Ms-Office.

· High level of integrity

· Good interpersonal skills





Network Administrator

Ref: NA/04/17

Reporting to the Senior System Administrator, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:

· Responsible for day-to-day monitoring, technical support and planning of all aspects of the network infrastructure (LAN/WAN/Wireless network) while ensuring that hospital’s ICT environment is secure.

· Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput and latency.

· Responsible for installation, configuration and testing of equipment.

· Maintaining network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.

· Ensuring adequate data protection measures are in place and that these are tested on a regular basis.

· Taking proactive steps to ensure an appropriate level of system availability.

· Monitoring and maintain the security of ICT infrastructure within the hospital.

· Implementation of ICT security/network policies and procedures;

· Establishing, managing and administering the hospital’s ICT security policy and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place and minimize the risk of internal and external security threats.

· Providing general ICT user support as will be allocated through helpdesk.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

· Cisco professional certification

· ICT security certification or experience will be an added advantage

· 3 years’ experience in Information Technology with hands on experience in LAN, WAN and Wireless networks.

· Working knowledge/experience with IP telephony systems (VoIP) will be an added advantage.

· Experience in ICT security administration.

· Strong technical aptitude and ability to research & solve complex issues independently.





Medical Physicist

Ref: MP/04/17

Reporting to the Lead Radiotherapist, the successful candidates will be responsible for the following amongst others:

· Computerized treatment planning and dose calculations.

· Treatment delivery.

· Preparing appropriate moulds for patient therapy.

· Implementing and managing dosimetric and beam delivery aspects.

· Brachy therapy planning.

· Provide assurance of accurate delivery of prescribed radiation doses and associated risks.

· Patient education and counseling.

· Ensure safety radiation protection of patient and other staff members within the department.

· Developing and implementing protocols of care.

· Quality Assurance tests of radiotherapy equipment to ensure compliance with quality standards, radiation safety and security policies.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· BSc in Physics/Medical Physics.

· M.Sc. in Physics /Medical Physics will be an added advantage.

· Registered member of a recognized Medical Physics Association & eligible for licensing from the Kenya Radiation Protection Board.

· Minimum of 1 year experience as a Medical Physicist.

· Experience in brachytherapy treatment is preferred.

· Detail oriented.

· Conscientious.

· Good analytical skills.





Payroll Accountant

Ref: PA/04/17

Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:

· Working closely with the HR department to prepare accurate inputs, deductions and computations for monthly payroll processing.

· Generating accurate and timely monthly payment vouchers for statutory deductions such as PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, HELB and other authorized pay deductions.

· Ensuring timely submission of deductions to relevant authorities and beneficiaries in compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements

· Reviewing the payroll for compliance with the Hospital budget and statutory guidelines related to payroll practices.

· Assisting in the preparation of monthly payroll cost analysis and reports by including summaries of earnings, taxes, deductions, leave days, and nontaxable wages.

· Preparing and organizing the annual, quarterly and monthly Tax returns and ensure timely submission the authorities.

· Working with internal and external auditors for timely conclusion of payroll audits and to follow up recommendations thereof

· Maintaining employee confidence and protecting payroll operations by keeping information confidential.

· Monitoring changes in current rules and regulations pertaining to payroll which require payroll policy changes, retirement and benefits and recommend the changes in policies and procedures.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· B.Com or Business degree in Accounting / Finance or related field.

· CPA (K).

· 5 years’ experience in Accounting and specifically practicing Payroll accounting

· Proficiency in the use of computerized accounting systems and Microsoft suite packages

· Good and current knowledge of Tax and Statutory deduction regulations

· Ability to work with minimal supervision and within deadlines

· Confidentiality

· Detail oriented

· Good analytical skills

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application quoting the reference and include your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to:

The Human Resources Manager

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026

Nairobi – 00100

To be received not later than 21st April 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.