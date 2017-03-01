£R£CTION! Jubilee politician unwittingly makes naughty mistake on campaign poster (PHOTO)

Speaking with an accent due to mother tongue interference is not a crime nor is it a measure of intelligence.





However, when one does the same thing in writing, it can be quit hilarious.





This guy from Central Kenya keen on an MCA seat has been the butt of all jokes after he urged people to ‘Nominate and Erect’ him on his campaign poster.





Well, many people have issues with Rs and Ls and when interchanged, it brings out a whole different meaning.





See the poster below.