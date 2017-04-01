RAILA’s family crumbling like the Tower of Babel! This happened to his sister, RUTH, after ROSEMARY

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Ruth, has bolted out of the Kisumu gubernatorial race.





This comes just days after it was confirmed that his daughter, Rosemary, who has been battling with a brain tumor at a South African hospital, would not be on the ballot contesting for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the August election due to poor health.





Speaking yesterday, Ruth said she was..



