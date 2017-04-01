RAILA vows to restore Kenya’s glory once elected President! UHURU/ RUTO have raped the economy.

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has vowed to revive Kenya’s economy once elected President of Kenya in August.





The Word Bank on Tuesday said Kenya’s GDP growth is projected to decelerate to 5.5 per cent, a 0.5 percentage point mark down from the 2016 forecast.





Commenting on social media on Tuesday , Raila said the World Bank report is an indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta and...



