RAILA to fire UHURU’s employees when he becomes President - See who are on top for sacking

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has exuded confidence that the National Super Alliance (NASA) would form the next Government.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya when he handed free ODM tickets to Governors, Senators, MPs and MCAs who are unopposed, Raila blasted Cabinet and Principal Secretaries who engage in politics saying it was unconstitutional.





This comes even as State House defended the move by CSs and PSs to engage in politics and to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





Raila vowed to sack Uhuru’s employees who engage in politics when he becomes President of Kenya in August.





“Uhuru must prepare to leave office with his political civil servants. We will not allow them to serve in NASA Government,” Raila stated.





“When State House says it is normal for State officers to campaign, then something is wrong,” he added.





Among those set to be fired when Raila takes over are Devolution CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Joseph Nkaisery (Security), Charles Keter (Energy), Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and Fred Matiangi (Education).





