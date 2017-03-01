RAILA ODINGA’s house on fire as Nyanza politicians reject his board - It’s full of his people

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party has bumped into fresh hurdles just days to the nominations after politicians from Nyanza rejected the board that has been selected to oversee the party nominations in Kisumu County.





Led by Governor Jack Ranguma, MPs Shakeer Shabir (Kisumu East) and Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni), the leaders claimed that the board was made of close associates of Kisumu Senator, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong'o, Nyando MP, Fred Outa and Kisumu County ODM Chairman, Prof. Ayiecho Olweny, who are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





In a petition filed at the ODM headquarters, the aspirants want the Geoffrey Yogo-led board not to be allowed to oversee the nominations because it is partisan.





“We reject in total, and without any room for negotiation, the current Kisumu County Election Board. We also reject the very skewed merging of polling stations, which is an attempt to disenfranchise, manipulate and canonize sections of the voters in Kisumu County,” the petition read in part.





