RAILA ODINGA will lose to UHURU/ RUTO in August because of his ODM men - ONGORO says

Nominated Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will lose the August 8 presidential election because he is surrounded by men who are jealous of others.





Speaking on Friday at Amani National Congress (ANC) headquarters, Nairobi, Ongoro who dumped ODM and joined ANC said Raila is surrounded by men who, instead of strengthening the party, weaken it.





She accused certain ‘elements’ within the ODM party of mistreatment and discrimination adding that they were wrecking the party from within.





“It is just a move from one house in opposition NASA to another one,” said Ongoro adding that she fully supports the opposition outfit.





The former Kasarani MP further said:





“Some elements in Orange House made it difficult for me. They are the enemies of party leader. They do not want competition.”





He said if Raila Odinga refuses to chase the men out of ODM, most aspirants will suffer especially those seeking the ODM ticket.





The Kenyan DAILY POST