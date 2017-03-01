RAILA ODINGA wants bloodshed in August like a vampire, he has an evil plans and here it is.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is planning for bloodshed in August if what he said on Sunday in Kibera, Nairobi, is anything to go by.





While speaking in front of a mammoth crowd, Raila said he will set up a parallel vote tallying centre that will transmit results from all polling stations across the country.





Now a section of Kenyans have accused the aging leader for creating a recipe for chaos by setting up the parallel tallying center apart from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC),.





Here are some comments from Kenyans.





“Raila is creating his own independent IEBC to tally vote and then announce himself a winner. A very shallow headed guy,” Teddy Mwangi.





“Can you imagine a situation where we have 5 presidential candidates and each one announces he/she has won the elections?” Pauline Njoroge.





“There is only 1 reason why NASA wants to have their own tallying system; to discredit IEBC results,” Brian Khaniri.



