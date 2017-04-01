RAILA ODINGA steals Jubilee aspirants at the Coast as he enlists them without their consent

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to gain full control of the Coast, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has resorted to stealing identities of Jubilee Party aspirants and enlisting them into ODM without their consent.





One such victim is former Mombasa County Minority Leader, Karisa Nzai Munyika, who has accused ODM of stealing his identity and enlisting him as an ODM aspirant without his consent.





Speaking yesterday, Munyika said Raila Odinga’s ODM had registered him as an ODM aspirant for the Jomvu Parliamentary despite being a member of Jubilee.





According to ODM’s final list, Munyika will be battling it out for the ODM ticket with the current MP, Badi Twalib, and the newcomer, Dan Aluora Oloo.





However, Munyika, who is also the Jomvu Ward Rep, said he is a paid up Jubilee member and is not a member of ODM.





He accused the Raila Odinga - led party of pulling the stunt to discredit and muddy his name among Jubilee supporters.





“This is their way of eliminating me from the race because they know that I am their most formidable opponent,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST