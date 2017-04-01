RAILA ODINGA promised me the presidential ticket in NASA – MUSALIA MUDAVADI claims

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has sensationally claimed that ODM leader, Rala Odinga, promised him a presidential ticket when he agreed to join Coalition for Reforms and Democracy which later dissolved and formed the National Super Alliance (NASA).





According to Mudavadi’s chief campaigner, Godfrey Kinoti, Raila has promised Mudavadi a NASA presidential ticket with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





Kinoti said Raila told Mudavadi that he will be an Executive Prime Minister who will be in charge of the Government.





Kanoti said the agreement between the ANC leader and ODM chief was reached in August and September last year after a series of informal meetings between Raila and Mudavadi.





“This was a gentleman’s agreement that was struck late last year and we expect that it will be honoured,” said Kinoti.





But in a fast rejoinder, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed trashed the revelations as “bar talk”.





“I do not think there is anything like that. Raila cannot make such a decision alone and if there is anything of that nature, it must be bar talk,” Junet, who is also the ODM Director of Elections, said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST