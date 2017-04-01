RAILA ODINGA, JOHO and the entire NASA have nothing to offer to Coast residents - KAZUNGU.

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Mining Cabinet Secretary, Dan Kazungu, has termed the National Super Alliance (NASA) as an amorphous coalition full of greedy leaders who have nothing to offer to Kenyans.





Speaking in Malindi town on Saturday , the Mining CS said Raila Odinga and NASA is a bunch of selfish leaders who are only interested with power but they have no agenda for Kenyans.





Kazungu urged the Coast residents to..



