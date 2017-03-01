RAILA ODINGA is blood thirsty, he wants to shed blood in August - MARTHA KARUA reveals

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Narc Kenya leader and Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant, Martha Karua, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against setting up a parallel tallying system during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking on Wednesday at Kandongu Shopping Center in Mwea West Sub-County, Karua said plans by the Opposition – NASA – to set up a parallel vote tallying center during the August 8th General Election was illegal and a recipe for another round of post election violence.





She said the only referee who is supposed to announce election results is the constitutionally mandated Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





“I want to tell my friends from NASA that only IEBC is supposed to announce election results. If aspirants will start to announce their own victory at the expense of the right results, this might brew post-election violence,” said Karua.





