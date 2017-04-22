RAILA ODINGA has no UNIVERSITY DEGREE – NOT fit to be NASA presidential candidate.

Saturday April 22, 2017- A local human rights organisation has gone to court seeking to block CORD leader, Raila Odinga, from vying in the August 8 general election.





Human Rights Africa lobby group filed a case on Friday questioning Raila Odinga’s engineering degree that was awarded between 1965 to 1970.





Through lawyer, Robert Onyango, the organisation wants Raila Odinga compelled to produce evidence that he holds a Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a Germany University.





The lobby also wants the Commission for University Education(CUE) to verify Raila Odinga‘s academic credentials.





According to the lawyer, Odinga claims to have acquired his masters in 1970 yet the institution he attended only became a university recently.





“He has only produced a certificate acquired in the years 1962-1965, Certificate of Higher Education from Herder Institution, German Democratic Republic with competence in German language,” the lawyer stated.





The lawyer asked Raila Odinga to produce his academic credentials if the allegations are false.





The case will be heard next week.



