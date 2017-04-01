RAILA ODINGA can never beat UHURU/ RUTO even if he vies 1,000 times - ROBERT ALAI

Friday April 28, 2017 - Former ODM strategist and blogger, Robert Alai, has said NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, cannot win the August 8 th General Election.





On Thursday afternoon, National Super Alliance (NASA) unveiled Raila and Kalonzo as the tag team that will face President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, in August.





Following this announcement, Alai said Raila Odinga is a cursed man and he will never win the Presidency in Kenya.





He said a Raila/ Kalonzo flag is a ticket to hell since they will be trounced by Uhuru and Ruto before 8.00 am .





“You can't manage a VIP podium and you think that you will take the instruments of power? Start by organising your house. Raila is a cursed candidate. He is going nowhere. Hebu rudini mulale!,” Alai said





“65% of Kambas will vote for Jubilee. At least 40% of Luhyas will vote for Jubilee. Isaac Ruto is alone in NASA. The game is decided,” he added.





