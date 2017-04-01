RAILA loses his cool and scolds a journalist for saying this - He almost beat him in front of cameras

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - The discourse on who will be the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer and when he will be unveiled to the public seems to be getting under former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s skin.





This seems to irk him especially after his ticket with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was rejected by other co-principals and the announcement threatening to split the Opposition.





Since the rejection of his ticket with..



