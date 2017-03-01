RAILA is the worst thing that ever happened to Kenya - ABABU reveals why we should hate him

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has joined the ruling Jubilee Party in condemning former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, for trying to undermine the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This follows a declaration by the National Super Alliance (NASA) that it would have a parallel tallying center to that of IEBC in August to ensure Jubilee does not rig the election.





Speaking at the swearing in of the LPK national elections board, Namwamba said that NASA had ulterior motives to want to run a parallel tallying center, saying the move was a recipe for post election violence.





He urged the IEBC and the Jubilee Government not to allow Raila to run a parallel tallying center.





“NASA had called for the removal of IEBC. It is not clear what else they want with this new plan." Namwamba said.





"We had the mantra of 'IEBC must go' and now we have a new IEBC. Jameni kwani utatoshelezwa na nini?" Namwamba inquired.





The Kenyan DAILY POST