RAILA is the law in Kenya! IEBC allows him to have a Parrallel Talying Centre to rival theirs

Thursday April 6, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allowed National Super Alliance (NASA) to set up a parallel vote transmission centre during the August 8 th General Election.





NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga met with IEBC commissioners on Thursday in a bid to resolve the issue after the opposition said it would set up a parallel national tallying centre.





Following the meeting, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said both the commission and NASA agreed that political parties and media can monitor elections but only IEBC can announce results.





Chebukati also added that political parties will be allowed to deploy agents at polling centres in line with the law.





This is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, since they had earlier opposed the idea saying it is only IEBC which is allowed by the constitution to transmit votes and announce the winners in the August 8 th General Election.





