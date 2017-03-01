RAILA is as good as President as he gets green light to have parallel tally center - UHURU is finished

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is free to have a parallel tallying center to that if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





This was revealed by former Law Society of Kenya President, Aggrey Mwamu, who said it is not illegal for the National Super Alliance (NASA) to have a parallel tallying center during the August 8th General Election.





The lawyer dismissed IEBC’s claims that NASA’s intention to run a parallel center was ill informed and against the law saying there was no law that bars the Opposition from holding a parallel tallying center.





“There is no clause in the Constitution that states that the Opposition or any Kenyan cannot have a parallel tallying center to that of IEBC. The only thing that individuals or parties cannot do is to declare official results because that decree is vested in the IEBC alone,” Mwamu said.





The IEBC had warned NASA against running a parallel center to avoid chaos and violence after the election.



