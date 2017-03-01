RAILA in a big corruption scandal and everyone is talking about it - This may end his political career

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been embroiled in a big corruption scandal at Orange House that is threatening to split ODM ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after it emerged that some aspirants had bribed Raila Odinga to give them direct nominations.





Sources at Orange House noted that the aspirants had parted with fat bribes to be assured of party tickets.





The scandal was blown open yesterday after nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro stormed Orange House to demand for fair nominations in Ruaraka Constituency after it emerged that Raila Odinga had already handed the incumbent - Tom Kajwang - a direct ticket.





Ongoro accused Raila and Orange House officials of engaging in corruption to disenfranchise other aspirants.





There were also speculations that members of the party’s national elections board were living on borrowed time.



