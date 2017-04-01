RAILA accuses NIS of planning Kakamega chaos with placards written ‘Chief Minister ni Wewe’Politics 07:01
Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of being behind Monday’s protest in Kakamega where Amani National Congress (ANC) supporters protested after reports emerged that their boss will be Chief Minister in the National Super Alliance (NASA) line-up.
Addressing the press at Orange House, Raila said NIS organized the protest to make NASA look bad.
“That was the work of NIS.”
“We will not be...
