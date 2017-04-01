RAILA accuses NIS of planning Kakamega chaos with placards written ‘Chief Minister ni Wewe’

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of being behind Monday ’ s protest in Kakamega where Amani National Congress (ANC) supporters protested after reports emerged that their boss will be Chief Minister in the National Super Alliance (NASA) line-up.





Addressing the press at Orange House, Raila said NIS organized the protest to make NASA look bad.





“That was the work of NIS.”





“We will not be...



