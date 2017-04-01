Radio host launches scathing attack on CHURCHILL, blames him for AYEIYA dying poor man.

Hot 96 presenter, Rapcha the Sayantist, went on an epic rant on twitter, blaming Churchill Show’s host, Daniel Ndambuki, for the sorry state of his comedians.





Rapcha, who is also a comedian in his own right, went ahead to say that Emmanuel Makori better known as Ayeiya, died a poor man because he sold his jokes to Churchill.





Ayeiya was laid to rest last Friday after losing his life in a grisly road accident.





Rapcha accused Churchill of exploiting comedians in the name of giving them a platform and exposure.





According to Rapcha, who was once in the Show albeit for one season, comedians are paid a paltry Sh 1,000 per show and small bonus if aired on TV.





Read the tweets below.

Churchill is yet to respond.



