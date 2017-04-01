Radio host launches scathing attack on CHURCHILL, blames him for AYEIYA dying poor man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 11:06

Hot 96 presenter, Rapcha the Sayantist, went on an epic rant on twitter, blaming Churchill Show’s host, Daniel Ndambuki, for the sorry state of his comedians.

Rapcha, who is also a comedian in his own right, went ahead to say that Emmanuel Makori better known as Ayeiya, died a poor man because he sold his jokes to Churchill.

Ayeiya was laid to rest last Friday after losing his life in a grisly road accident.

Rapcha accused Churchill of exploiting comedians in the name of giving them a platform and exposure.

According to Rapcha, who was once in the Show albeit for one season, comedians are paid a paltry Sh 1,000 per show and small bonus if aired on TV.

Read the tweets below.





Churchill is yet to respond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno