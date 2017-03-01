Protests in Eldoret as KALENJINs defect to NASA after budget reading - UHURU/ RUTO don’t care

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, read its last budget before the August 8th General Election.





The budget which has been widely termed as people friendly, was not so friendly to maize farmers after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich removed tax from imported maize.





The move did not go down well with maize farmers, especially from Rift Valley, who took to the streets to demonstrate against the proposal.





According to farmers, the proposal by the Jubilee Government to allow cheap maize into the country would deal them a severe blow as it would affect maize prices in the country.





They said they risked losing their money having incurred a lot of costs to produce maize, including buying expensive fertilizers and end up selling their produce cheaply.





They now want the Government to reverse the proposal or else they will never vote for Uhuru/ Ruto again.





The Kenyan DAILY POST