Popular comedians weep as they view AYEIYA’s lifeless body, this is so sad(PHOTOs)

SIR PETER KARANJA 09:31

Friends and family converged at Nairobi Pentecostal Church in Karen on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Churchill comedian, Ayeiya, who died after a grisly road accident.

 Popular comedians broke down into tears as they viewed Ayeiya’s lifeless body.

 They described him as a talented comedian who always put his family first.

 Ayeiya will be laid to rest on Friday in Nyamira County.

 He is survived by a wife and daughter.
Here are photos as popular comedians view Ayeiya’s lifeless body.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

