Popular comedians weep as they view AYEIYA’s lifeless body, this is so sad(PHOTOs)

Friends and family converged at Nairobi Pentecostal Church in Karen on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Churchill comedian, Ayeiya, who died after a grisly road accident.





Popular comedians broke down into tears as they viewed Ayeiya’s lifeless body.





They described him as a talented comedian who always put his family first.





Ayeiya will be laid to rest on Friday in Nyamira County.





He is survived by a wife and daughter.





Here are photos as popular comedians view Ayeiya’s lifeless body.





