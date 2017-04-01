Popular comedians weep as they view AYEIYA’s lifeless body, this is so sad(PHOTOs)Entertainment News 09:31
Friends and family converged at Nairobi Pentecostal Church in Karen on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Churchill comedian, Ayeiya, who died after a grisly road accident.
Popular comedians broke down into tears as they viewed Ayeiya’s lifeless body.
They described him as a talented comedian who always put his family first.
Ayeiya will be laid to rest on Friday in Nyamira County.
He is survived by a wife and daughter.
Here are photos as popular comedians view Ayeiya’s lifeless body.
