Popular Churchill show comedian shares AYEIYA’s last moments on earth and what he told him.

Friday, 14 April 2017

-Fans of local comedy are mourning the death of popular comedian, Ayeiya, who died on Thursday Night after being involved in a grisly road accident.





Ayeiya lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit an electric post along Lang’ata road.





He died on the spot while his wife and another comedian called Wakimani were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.





Popular Churchill Show comedian, YY, has shared Ayeiya’s last moments before he died.





He had gone for the Churchill Show’s Live recording.





YY told him, “

when they were hanging out in the backstage and this is the last conversation they had before he died.





“

This was you last night Bro.. I didn't know it would be your last performance.. the last words I told you yesterday backstage were "Go kill the show.... AKA but why? Will miss you Ayeiyaa poa poa.... maze joh... aje??? May your soul rest in Eternal peace

YY posted as he mourned his untimely death.





