Police shocked to find a dangerous Kayole criminal wearing this after killing him(PHOTOs)

Cops in Kayole were shocked to find a dangerous thug who has been committing crime in the area wearing a bullet proof vest after shooting him.





According to Buru-Buru Director of Criminal Investigation, Jeremiah Ikiao, the suspect was robbing members of the public at gun-point with another guy said to be a boda-boda rider using a motorbike.





He was going on with his robbery missions in Umoja estate when police cornered him after a tip off from members of the public.





A shoot-out ensued when the suspect and his accomplice realized police were trailing them.





He died on the spot after being over-powered by cops while his accomplice escaped with gun-shot injuries.





Police recovered a motor-bike that they use during robbery, a pistol and two bullet proof vests.





See photo from the crime scene and the bullet proof vest he was wearing .









The Kenyan DAILY POST



