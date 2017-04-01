Police shocked to find a dangerous Kayole criminal wearing this after killing him(PHOTOs)Featured Articles 03:50
According to Buru-Buru Director of Criminal Investigation, Jeremiah Ikiao, the suspect was robbing members of the public at gun-point with another guy said to be a boda-boda rider using a motorbike.
He was going on with his robbery missions in Umoja estate when police cornered him after a tip off from members of the public.
A shoot-out ensued when the suspect and his accomplice realized police were trailing them.
He died on the spot after being over-powered by cops while his accomplice escaped with gun-shot injuries.
Police recovered a motor-bike that they use during robbery, a pistol and two bullet proof vests.
See photo from the crime scene and the bullet proof vest he was wearing .
The Kenyan DAILY POST