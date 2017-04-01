Police shocked to find a dangerous Kayole criminal wearing this after killing him(PHOTOs)

SIR PETER KARANJA

Cops in Kayole were shocked to find a dangerous thug who has been committing crime in the area wearing a bullet proof vest after shooting him.

 According to Buru-Buru Director of Criminal Investigation, Jeremiah Ikiao, the suspect was robbing members of the public at gun-point with another guy said to be a boda-boda rider  using a motorbike.

 He was going on with his robbery missions in Umoja estate when police cornered him after a tip off from members of  the public.

 A shoot-out ensued when the suspect and his accomplice realized police were trailing them.

 He died on the spot after being over-powered by cops  while his accomplice escaped with gun-shot injuries.

 Police recovered a motor-bike that they use during robbery, a pistol and two bullet proof vests.
