PIERRA MAKENA unveils the face of her cute daughter for the first time (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - Curvaceous local female deejay, Pierra Makena, has for the first time unveiled the face of her cute daughter.





The man behind Pierra Makena’s pregnancy remains a mystery but what we must admit is the fact that she has a very cute daughter.





Pierra has been hiding the face of her daughter since she was born for reasons best known to her.





However, she has unveiled her face for the first time.





See photos in the next page



