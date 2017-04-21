PHOTOS!Fallen Churchill Show comedian AYEIYA is laid to rest alongside his grandmother-RIP

Friday, April 21, 2017- Fallen Comedian, Emmanuel Makori popularly known as, Ayeiya, has been laid to rest at his home in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County.





It was a double burial as his grandmother, MariaRosa Bosibori Nyambane, who died a few days earlier was scheduled to be buried on the same day.





Ayeiya was to travel on Wednesday for his grandmother’s funeral before he met his death in a grisly road accident along Magadi road near Catholic University last week when his car lost control and hit an electric post.





Emotions ran high as several comedians led by Churchill Show host and his former employer, Daniel Ndambuki showed up in solidarity.





See the pics from the emotional send off.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.







