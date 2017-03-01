PHOTOs of the young family that JANET KANINI has left behind, RIP!

Former NTV presenter , Janet Kanini Ikua, has passed on after a long battle with lung cancer.

According to Larry Madowo, Janet lost the battle to cancer on Saturday Morning.

The sultry talented presenter who touched the hearts of many Kenyans with her charming smile and positive mentality, has left behind a young family.

Janet was a wife and mother to two beautiful kids.

Here are photos of the young family that she has left behind.

May her soul rest in peace.