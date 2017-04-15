PHOTOs of S£XY IRENE, who was killed by her LOVER in Kahawa and her body stuffed in a fridge

SIR PETER KARANJA 23:44

Saturday, 15 April 2017-Irene Kananu was strangled to death by her 25 year old lover and her body stuffed in a fridge.

 Irene’s boyfriend, Abdulkarim Njoroge, was arrested in Mtwapa, Mombasa, where he was hiding after committing the crime in  Kahawa Wendani.

 He stole Irene’s car and drove to Coast where he was hiding.

 Irene’s body was  found n@k3d, with her head inside the fridge and the rest of the body sticking out.

 Njoroge strangled Irene, who worked as a HR officer, at her house in Kahawa Wendani.

 Trouble started when Irene found out that Njoroge had impregnated another lady.

 Apparently, the lady who was impregnated by Njoroge   lived in the same  flat with Irene.

 According to neighbours, they frequently fought over infidelity.

 Kananu’s sister reported her missing at Githurai Kimbo police station.

 After frantic search since her phone was off, cops broke into Kananu’s house and found her lifeless body in the fridge.
There were no visible wounds but pathologists said she was strangled.
Here are photos of Irene, who lost her life after being strangled by her 25 year old  lover, a useless college student .

 Irene was 32 years old.













