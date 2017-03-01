PHOTOs of ROSE, Kisumu woman who was exposed for having S£X with a watchman

Monday, 03 April 2017 - Bernard has exposed his cheating wife, Rose, claiming that she has been dishing out her “Nunu” to Kennedy Onyango, a watchman with G4S.





Benard has been away for business and instead of his wife keeping her legs closed, she has been dishing out her “Nunu” to Kennedy.





To make matters worse, Rose has been having s3x with Kennedy in her husband’s house.

She even took their kids to the village so that she can enjoy s3x with Kennedy.





Benard exposed his wife on social media.





Here are posts by Bernard exposing his cheating wife.





Also see photos of his wife.