PHOTOs of the man who impregnated RAILA’s daughter, ROSEMARY, after snatching him from another LADY.

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila’s daughter, Rosemary, rarely parades her lovelife on social media.

For those who don’t know, Rosemary was once married to a little known man called Amos Ndanyi Akasa.

They separated after living together for some years and siring a kid.

After her divorce, Rosemary started warming up the bed of Michael Okwiri, a local communications manager.

Michael was in a serious relationship with former model, Debra Sanaipei, but he was secretly cheating on her with Rosemary.

This led to their bitter break up and the cancellation of a wedding that they were organizing.
Rosemary fell pregnant for Michael in 2014 and gave birth to a baby-girl although we understand they no longer see each other eye to eye.

Here are photos of Michael Okwiri, Rosemary’s baby-daddy.

