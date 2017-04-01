PHOTOs of the man who impregnated RAILA’s daughter, ROSEMARY, after snatching him from another LADY.

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila’s daughter, Rosemary, rarely parades her lovelife on social media.





For those who don’t know, Rosemary was once married to a little known man called Amos Ndanyi Akasa.





They separated after living together for some years and siring a kid.





After her divorce, Rosemary started warming up the bed of Michael Okwiri, a local communications manager.





Michael was in a serious relationship with former model, Debra Sanaipei, but he was secretly cheating on her with Rosemary.





This led to their bitter break up and the cancellation of a wedding that they were organizing.

Rosemary fell pregnant for Michael in 2014 and gave birth to a baby-girl although we understand they no longer see each other eye to eye.





Here are photos of Michael Okwiri, Rosemary’s baby-daddy.





