PHOTOs of the beautiful wife and cute daughter AYEIYA has left behind, RIP!

Last weekend, popular Churchill Show comedian, Ayeiya, died on the spot after being involved in a grisly road accident.





Ayeiya was in the company of his wife who survived the grisly road accident that claimed his life.





During the requiem mass held at NPC Karen, Ayeiya was described as a loving husband who adored his wife and daughter, Tamara.





He has left behind a very young family.





Here are photos of Ayeiya’s beautiful wife Alice Njoki and daughter, Tamara.









