PHOTOs of the 16 yr old thug shot dead in Eastleigh, he had killed 2 cops in a week.Gossip and Drama, Photos 02:59
Sunday, 02 April 2017-A 16 year old dangerous criminal identified as, Waga Haji, was killed on Friday by flying squad officers in Eastleigh before he committed a crime in the area.
According to Nairobi County Police boss, Japeth Koome, Waga was part of the dreaded Super-Power gang that has been terrorizing Eastleigh residents.
Koome further added that the 16 yr old thug had killed two police officers in Nairobi in a span of one week.
Photos of Waga have been circulating online.
Despite his young age, he was addicted to bh@ng and thug life.Here are some of his photos.