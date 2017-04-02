PHOTOs of the 16 yr old thug shot dead in Eastleigh, he had killed 2 cops in a week.

Sunday, 02 April 2017 -A 16 year old dangerous criminal identified as, Waga Haji, was killed on Friday by flying squad officers in Eastleigh before he committed a crime in the area.

According to Nairobi County Police boss, Japeth Koome, Waga was part of the dreaded Super-Power gang that has been terrorizing Eastleigh residents.

Koome further added that the 16 yr old thug had killed two police officers in Nairobi in a span of one week.

Photos of Waga have been circulating online.

Despite his young age, he was addicted to bh@ng and thug life.

Here are some of his photos.