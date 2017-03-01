PHOTOs! The Nairobi SGR terminus is complete and it is simply magnificent! You can’t believe it

Phase one of the hyped Standard Gauge Railway will be launched in June and most of the stations are complete.





Pictures of the Nairobi South station dubbed ‘Nairobi Terminus’ have wowed Kenyans and most are looking forward for the launch in two months time.





Once operational, the SGR will reduce travel time from Nairobi to Mombasa to just over 4 hrs and cargo trains will take only 8 hrs





Check out the pics below courtesy of Skyscrapecity.