PHOTOs! Inside VERA SIDIKA’s expensive mansion, WAIGURU is her neighbour.

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - When Vera Sidika came into the limelight, she was just another struggling socialite trying to make it big in the showbiz industry.





She started by posting raunchy photos on her social media pages before venturing into high end pr@st!tut!on.





She then ventured into business and life seems good to her.





The curvy socialite resides in Kitusuru, a leafy suburb where who is who in the Country live.





Even NYS thief, Ann Waiguru, lives there.





Vera Sidika has given fans a sneak preview of her house on snap-chat.





The aging socialite is living like a queen.





See photos in the next page