PHOTOs! The guy who conned Kenyans millions in simple homes scam is hiding in Malindi.

The mastermind of the simple homes real estate scam where several unsuspecting Kenyans lost millions has been identified.





The notorious fraudster known as Eugene Argwings Kodhek is reportedly hiding in Malindi with his lover and her sister.





This miscreant was once deported from UK for the same.





The company marketed itself as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which purported to help Kenyans buy homes using a ‘pay rent, own home’ model but suddenly closed shop and disappeared into thin air leaving those who had invested their money in shock.





According to investigations, victims of the scam lost at least Sh500 million to the con artists.

His lover, Lilian Wangui Rukwaro, known to the public as Kui- a model and former Miss Tourism Murang’a County 2013 was the face of the scam and is also hiding in Malindi.





Check out the guy below.