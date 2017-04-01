PHOTOs from Kilimani Mums “Hips Challenge”, Team mafisi will lack sleep.Entertainment News, Showbiz 19:54
Well endowed ladies who are members of Kilimani Mums did the “Hips Challenge ” and we have photos of some of the ladies who totally killed it.
The challenge was started by Stephanie and here are photos of ladies who nailed it.
Kenya is a land of beautiful “mamacitas”.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The challenge was started by Stephanie and here are photos of ladies who nailed it.
Kenya is a land of beautiful “mamacitas”.
The Kenyan DAILY POST