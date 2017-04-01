PHOTOs from inside Kenya Airways’ Magical Kenya branded Dreamliner Boeing 787

The national carrier, Kenya Airways, has unveiled the Magical Kenya branding on Dreamliner, B-787.





The brand on one of the newest air crafts in the KQ fleet was unveiled by Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala.





The branding of the aircraft is part of enhancing the partnership the airline signed with Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) last year to jointly market the destination in a bid to promote Kenya as a world class tourist destination





