Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi

CABI ( www.cabi.org ) is a not-for-profit development-led organization supported by a solid scientific research base and a world class publishing service.

Our mission is to improve people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment. Our work increases food security and protects biodiversity.

Job title: Personal Assistant to Regional Director , CABI in Africa

Salary range: Negotiable, but commensurate with skills abilities and experience

Grade: 3 year contract, with possible extension

Reporting to: Regional Director

Direct reports: None

Key peer group: Finance and Administration Team and Project Managers

Location: Nairobi

Purpose of the role: The incumbent will offer administrative support to the Regional Director as well as carry out a wide variety of projects administrative tasks in supporting CABI in Africa

Candidate profile

· Strong diplomacy, initiative and organisation skills

· Flexibility, reliability, tact and discretion

· Meticulous and good attention to detail

· Ability to adapt quickly to new and different environments

· Proven analytical and drafting skills

· Science background

· Excellent English & French (desirable), spoken and written skills

· Team player

· Self-starter, capable of working with minimal supervision

Key Accountabilities / Summary Job Description (JD)

· To be Responsible for the Management of the Regional Director’s Diary & Calendar

· To make follow-ups and provide the Regional Director with updates as required

· To Support the Preparation, Profiling and Documentation of Key Institutional Documents and Records

· To Support Monitoring and Documentation of Projects in Africa;

o Support the preparation of project documentation and managing their custody

o Monitor Projects Deliverables, ensuring Quality & Timeliness

o Follow up and ensure that the Projects Database is updated and Projects Documents are uploaded on SharePoint

o Monitor Adherence to PRINCE 2 Reporting and Documentation

· To facilitate maintenance of CABI Africa’s Regional and International main contacts database

· To facilitate the planning and organising of meetings, conferences and workshops

· To report on activities carried out by CABI in Africa

· To ensure professional image of CABI in the Region

Knowledge & Skills

Required

· Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to develop and maintain constructive and cooperative working relationships with others and maintain positive attitude

· Strong communication skills

· Reasonable science background

· Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills

· Strong skills in ICT systems and software

Desirable

· Strong management and administration skills

Education & Qualifications

Required

· Undergraduate degree in Administrative Studies or related discipline

· Advanced Computing skills

· Excellent English and French (Desirable)- both written and spoken

Desirable

· Masters Degree in Administration

Personality Characteristics

Required

· Unquestionable integrity

· High initiative and self-driven requiring little or no supervision

· Team player

· Creative and innovative

· Fast Learner and pro-active person

Desirable

· Professional maturity

Experience

Required

· Relevant practical experience minimum of 5 years in a similar administrative role

· Proven experience writing and editing technical and official documents

· Good working knowledge of standard internet applications and ability to learn and keep up to date with advancing information technologies

Desirable

· Experience gained in an international and Inter-governmental organisation

Note: This job description is not intended to be exhaustive. It is expected that the post holder and CABI will adopt a flexible attitude and accept that the duties may have to be varied according to circumstances, in particular changing corporate requirements and individual development needs.

Equal Opportunities: CABI is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from candidates irrespective of age, gender, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation or marital status. No applicant will be disadvantaged by conditions which cannot be shown to be justified and selection will be based on merit.

CLICK HERE to take the survey. By taking the CABI Equal Opportunities Survey you will be helping us to follow best practice recommendations that employers should monitor selection decisions to assess whether equality of opportunity is being achieved.

The information in the survey will be treated as confidential and used for statistical purposes only, forming no part of the selection process. This information will be received separately from your application.

How to Apply

recruitment@cabi.org quoting Job reference 10-2017 and stating where you saw this advertisement:- To apply please send the following toquoting Job reference 10-2017 and stating where you saw this advertisement:-

1). a covering letter describing in full how you meet the candidate profile, and to include details of your current remuneration;

2). a full curriculum vitae;

3). the name and contact details of three referees, one of which must be your current or most recent employer – referees will not be contacted without your prior permission.

Please note that the closing date for the receipt of applications is midnight 21st April, 2017.

