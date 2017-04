Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi

Plantwise:

Plantwise aims to increase food security by providing knowledge. It helps poor farmers in developing countries improve their livelihoods by losing less of what they grow to plant health problems. This will be achieved through expansion of the plant clinic network which CABI has already begun to establish, supported by the creation of a global knowledge bank of information on plant health, pests and diseases. Plantwise will be a global programme, comprising an integrated set of projects and activities.