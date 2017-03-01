Pay me 5k for 1 hr S£X - Nairobi LADY sells her body as PR@ST!TUT!0N reaches new level.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:34
Gone are the days when ladies worked hard and earned a honest living but nowadays, they are spreading their legs from right, left and centre.
Most of the ladies engaging in online pr@st!tut!0n are aged between 20-30.
This is how 24 yr old Nairobi lady, Berly, was advertising her s3x services.
See her photo. Would pay Sh 5,000 an hour to smash her?
The Kenyan DAILY POST