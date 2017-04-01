PATIKANA! SPONSOR caught red handed having S£X with a married LADY in a lodging (PHOTOs)

These days, ladies have been dishing out their flesh to sponsors in exchange for money and other favours.





Some of these sponsors are old enough to be grandfathers and ancestors.





A married lady in her late twenties was caught red handed having s3x with a sponsor in a lodging.





The lady’s husband set a trap for them after finding out that they have been having an illict affair.





And the proverbial forty days reached when they were caught exchanging fluids in a lodging.





The sponsor is seen begging for forgiveness after being conrnered while the married lady covers her face in shame.





See photos