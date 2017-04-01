PATIKANA! SPONSOR caught red handed having S£X with a married LADY in a lodging (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 13:24
These days, ladies have been dishing out their flesh to sponsors in exchange for money and other favours.
Some of these sponsors are old enough to be grandfathers and ancestors.
A married lady in her late twenties was caught red handed having s3x with a sponsor in a lodging.
The lady’s husband set a trap for them after finding out that they have been having an illict affair.
And the proverbial forty days reached when they were caught exchanging fluids in a lodging.
The sponsor is seen begging for forgiveness after being conrnered while the married lady covers her face in shame.