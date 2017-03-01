Patikana! KRA confirms the Porsche that BETTY KYALLO received as a gift is owned by JOHO.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed the Porsche that the car KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, drives is owned by Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





This was revealed when KRA filed an urgent application saying it was investigating Joho after realizing he last filed returns in 2014.





One of the KRA investigators revealed that Joho owns two high end cars, a Rolls Royce KBR 001 R and Porsche Cayenne KCG 001 J (the car that Betty Kyallo drives).





“Despite declaring nil tax, he is the registered owner of two high-end motor vehicles - Rolls Royce KBR 001R and Porsche Cayenne KCG 001J , ” the investigator stated in court documents.





The Porsche that Betty Kyallo drives is the cause of her break up with Okari.





Before Betty started driving this Porsche given to her by Joho, she was driving a Subaru.

But being a politician’s clande comes with the finer things in life.





Here’s a photo of Betty Kyallo’s Porsche parked outside KTN offices.