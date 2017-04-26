PASTOR str!pp3d n@k3d and paraded in public after he was caught b@nging someone's wife(VIDEO)

SIR PETER KARANJA 04:15

Wednesday, April 26, 2017-A shameless pastor with an insatiable appetite for s3x was caught red handed b@nging someone’s wife and taught a lesson that he will never forget.

The rogue man of God was str!pp3d n@k3d and paraded in public.

He was forced to carry a banner of his church while half-n@k3d as the public watched in shock. 


This should be a lesson to those pastors who have a habit of sleeping with other people's wives.


Watch this video of the shocking incidence.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

