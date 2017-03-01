Over 70,000 KIKUYUs say they will not vote for UHURU over this scandal by one of his men.

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has suffered a major blow after more than 70,000 residents from Mt Kenya region said they will not vote for Jubilee Party again.





The residents who were members of Ekezza Sacco said Uhuru’s administration watched as they were swindled their hard earned money by Bishop David Gakuyo who is member of Jubilee Party.





On Monday , KTN aired an investigative piece on how the rogue Bishop conned Kenyans of their hard earned cash by pretending to buy houses for them with a contribution of Sh 10,000 a month.





The residents said the work of the Government is to protect its citizens not only from terrorisms but also from bastards like Gakuyo.





They also asked the Government to freeze all assets belonging to Gakuyo and Ekezza Sacco and also send Gakuyo and his family to jail.





“We want Uhuru to order Gakuyo to return our money. We are tired of these thieves using Uhuru’s name to con Kenyans billions,” said Stephen Mwangi who was conned over Sh 670,000.





The Kenyan DAILY POST